Meghalaya: 4 HNLC Cadres Involved In Police Reserve IED Explosion Arrested

NET Web Desk

In a breakthrough on the IED explosion at Police Reserve in East Jaintia Hills District, the East Jaintia Hills District Police has arrested 4 (four) HNLC overground workers who were allegedly involved in it.

According to a press communique, the accused have given a detailed statement on the incident and their involvement. All of them boarded a vehicle and went to Police Reserve to place the IED.

On the intervening night of 13th and 14th July 2021 they then, triggered the explosion which resulted in minor damage of a police building and injuring 1 (one) police personnel.

In another major breakthrough, the investigation of the aforementioned case also led to the arrest of 2 (two) activists of HNLC who were involved in the unfurling of the HNLC flag in the year 2019 and in attempting to cause an IED explosion at a Coke factory in Khliehriat, added the press release.

Meghalaya Police has informed that the investigation is still in progress and the investigation team is on the lookout for other activists who may be involved in the case.