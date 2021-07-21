Mizoram MP Lalrosanga To Raise Assam Mizoram Border Issue In Lok Sabha

-Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Lok Sabha MP From Mizoram, C. Lalrosanga at an NDA leaders’ meeting in New Delhi spoke about the interstate border disputes among the Northeastern states, including the ongoing dispute between Assam and Mizoram.

He stated that he would like to raise the issue for amicable settlement during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The MP also stated that he would like to raise the problems posed by the influx of Myanmar nationals into Mizoram. Lalrosanga asked the meeting that though he is from a smaller party, he should be given more time to speak in the Parliament.

Mizoram’s MP also assured the meeting that their party has supported the Government and will continue to support the NDA-II Government.