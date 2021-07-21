Mizoram: Presence Of Alpha, Delta, Eta Variants Confirmed

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

State Spokesperson on Covid-19 Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma has confirmed the presence of Alpha, Delta, and Eta variants in Mizoram.

He confirmed their presence after results from 100 Whole Genome Sequencing swab samples that were sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, West Bengal.

Out of the 100, 75 samples had presence of variants.

Again out of the 75, 73 samples were of Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, 1 sample Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant and 1 sample was Eta (B.1.525) Variant. From 70 samples taken at Aizawl district, 56 are of the Delta variant with one each of Alpha and Eta variant.

Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma stated that studies have shown a 0.1% mortality rate among those with Delta Variant, 2% mortality rate while Eta Variant has a 2.7% mortality rate. He said that as the Alpha and Eta Variants originated from the United Kingdom, it is from tourists and visitors from this country that the variant entered into the state.

Dr. Pachuau also confirmed that 69% of those contracting the Eta variant are admitted to the ICU. Dr. Pachuau said that from 69 samples sent for Whole Genome Sequencing in March 2021, no new variants were found. From 217 samples sent on April, 4 Delta Variants were found. From 100 samples sent in June, 73 Delta Variants and 1 each of Alpha and Eta variants were found. The results of 150 samples sent in July are still awaited.

The results of samples sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, West Bengal take a longer time as all the 8 states of the NorthEast send their samples to the same institute. Delta variant is present in almost all countries. The alpha variant has been confirmed in 175 countries while Eta Variant has been confirmed in 67 countries.