Nagaland : Colleges & Technical Institutions Reopens From July 26, Guidelines To Follow

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Home Department has issued a notification, permitting the reopening of campuses and holding of regular classes in all the colleges and technical institutions across the state, with effect from Monday, July 26.

Signed by J. Alam, IAS, Chief Secretary of Nagaland, the notification adds certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) or directives for the following.

The notification further informs that institutions can commence with subject to teachers and non-teaching staff having been fully vaccinated (taken both the doses against COVID-19, or having taken the 1st jab, and atleast 15 days have passed, since taking the first dose.

Besides, the colleges and technical institutions can reopen with 50% attendance on the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, for strict compliance by all concerned throughout the State of Nagaland.

Nagaland’s cumulative figure for recovered individuals stands to 25146.

While, the death tally and active cases figure has been pushed to 532 and 1160 respectively.