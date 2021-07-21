Tripura Doctor Becomes Doctorate Of Medicine(DM) From AIIMS Delhi With Top Ranking

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Dr. Nazneen Nahar Begam, a girl from Tripura has achieved the top rank for ‘Doctorate of Medicine’ (infectious disease) conducted by AIIMS in New Delhi.

With this achievement, she has brought laurels to the medical history of Tripura by becoming the first-ever woman Medico to have a ‘Doctorate of Medicine’ degree.

She is hailing from Kubjar, a remote area under Kailashahar sub-division in the Unakoti district, about 139.8 KMs away from Agartala city.

Dr. Nazneen is the daughter of Abdul Kuddus, a retired government official, and Amirun Nahad.

She did her schooling at Kailashahar’s Netaji Vidhyapith English Medium Higher Secondary School. Later she cracked the Medical entrance exam and pursued a course in Medicine from Agartala Government Medical College (Gold Medalist), studied MD (Tropical Medicine) in Kolkata. In the meantime, her research papers published in different international journals have brought recognition to her.