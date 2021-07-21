UNESCO Removes Liverpool From World Heritage Status

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 21, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has scrapped out the English City of Liverpool from its list.

According to UNESCO, the new buildings erected have left back the attractiveness of its Victorian docks. Referred for it’s architectural magnificence, this has marked Liverpool, the third site to be removed from this prestigious list.

Liverpool – hometown of the Beatles (English rock band) which was put on the heritage list is considered to be one of the world’s significant key ports during the 18th & 19th centuries.

The threat of removing the site was put into the English city of Liverpool since 2012.

According to Reuters report, Joanne Anderson, Liverpool’s mayor, said the decision to remove the city from the list was “incomprehensible”. She further asserted to appeal for the decision.

Liverpool was listed a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO in 2004. It joined several landmarks such as – the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal, and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.