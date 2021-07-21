US State Department Eases COVID-19 Travel Advisory For India

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 20, the United States (US) State Department has lowered its Covid-19-related travel advisory for India to “Level 3 – Reconsider Travel”.

Besides, India, these advisories were also marked for Pakistan. It was similarly eased for both the Asian nations.

However, the decision will not anyway impact the travel restrictions imposed. It bans nearly all non-U.S. residents from entering the US who have been in India within the last 14 days.

According to the advisories, permanent U.S. residents and family members and some other non-U.S. citizens, such as students will be exempted.

“Any decisions about reopening travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts. We take this incredibly seriously,” – asserted by the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.