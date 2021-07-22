Arunachal Pradesh: Complete 100% Partial Covid-19 Vaccination By August: CM Pema Khandu To Officials

Chairing the 6th e-Pragati virtual meeting on July 22, Thursday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu directed district administrations and the health department to achieve 100% 1st dose COVID 19 vaccination by mid-August based on headcount.

Khandu emphasized making headcount as the basis for the vaccination drive rather than the electoral rolls or census. This he believes will give the correct status of vaccination doses as a good chunk of the population of interior districts may have their names in electoral rolls of their respective districts but are settled in urban areas of other districts, where they might have got their jabs.

“If we go by electoral rolls as per guidelines, Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) has already vaccinated way above than 100% of its population. Similarly, in some districts like Kra-Dadi, they have vaccinated less than 50% of their population as per electoral rolls number,” he explained.

Khandu appreciated that most of the districts have completed the headcount of their existing population and are on a drive to vaccinate them all. He urged the districts which are yet to do so to complete the headcount by end of July

Informing that there’s no shortage of vaccines, he requested the district administrations to reach out, convince and vaccinate all with at least the 1st dose by mid-August.