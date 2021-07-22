Arunachal Pradesh : Curfew Extends In Itanagar From July 25

NET Web Desk

In view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19, additional directives have been passed by the State Health Task Force (SHTF) to contain the spread of the pandemic cases in the Itanagar Capital Complex Region.

According to the notification passed by District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), curfew has been extended from 3 PM to 5 AM of July 25.

During this period, no movement of vehicles/individuals shall be allowed. However, services related to Security, Disaster Management and Emergency Services including District Administration, Health, Water, Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Services, Telecom services shall be exempted during the curfew.

Government and private offices/establishments will be allowed to function till 1:30 PM. However, all officials should follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including face masks, and maintaining social distancing.

After 1:30 PM, staffs will be allowed to work from their homes. Public visitors/meetings will not be allowed in offices to reduce overcrowding in closed indoor spaces. Online services and virtual meetings will be encouraged.

Besides, shops and commercial establishments will be allowed till 1:30 PM, and all should follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including face masks, and maintaining social distancing.

Accordingly, entry into Itanagar Capital Complex, or exit from the area will be restricted during the curfew period, from 3 PM to 5 AM, except for medical emergencies regulated through e-pass, issued on genuine ground with approval from Competent Authority. Mandatory COVID-19 shall be conducted at Banderdewa Check gate for movements within the permitted time.

E-passes can be applied at :

https://eservice.arunachal.gov.in/ or https://itanagar.nic.in

The notification further mentioned that if any person found violating this order, he/she shall be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

Any person not wearing face mask or found spitting in public places shall be fined upto Rs. 500 & Rs. 200 respectively.