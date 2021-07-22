Assam Budget 2021-22 : State Government Issues Sector-Wise Expenditure

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 22, the Finance Department of the Assam Government has issued the state expenditure in different sectors of the economy, for Assam Budget of 2020-21.

According to the figure released, Education, Sports, Art & Culture witnessed a total expenditure of Rs. 20049 crores, while transportation figure stands at Rs 9755 crores.

Similarly, for water supply, sanitation, housing & urban development, the budget shows an expenditure of 7479 crores. Gealth & Family Welfare indicates 7397 crores.

Meanwhile, agriculture & allied activities mention an expenditure of 5647 crores. Rural Development counting 5297, Energy, Industry & Minerals – 5109. Social welfare & nutrition counts a total expenditure of Rs 4508 crores. Irrigation & Flood Control counts an expenditure of Rs 2452 crores and others stands – 39,864 crores.

On Friday July 16, the Assam Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog presented Rs. 566-crore deficit state budget for 2021-2022 in the Assembly.

The first Budget of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, this ground plan presents some key solution to issues, that rised due to post-pandemic.