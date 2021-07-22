Assam Budget 2021-22 : State Government Issues Sector-Wise Expenditure

- NET Web Desk
On Thursday July 22, the Finance Department of the Assam Government has issued the state expenditure in different sectors of the economy, for Assam Budget of 2020-21.
Here is the sector-wise breakdown of Government of Assam’s expenditure.#AssamBudget #Budget2021 #MyAssamMyBudget pic.twitter.com/y6jGktpHq2
— Finance Department, GoA (@AssamFinDept) July 22, 2021
According to the figure released, Education, Sports, Art & Culture witnessed a total expenditure of Rs. 20049 crores, while transportation figure stands at Rs 9755 crores.
Similarly, for water supply, sanitation, housing & urban development, the budget shows an expenditure of 7479 crores. Gealth & Family Welfare indicates 7397 crores.
Meanwhile, agriculture & allied activities mention an expenditure of 5647 crores. Rural Development counting 5297, Energy, Industry & Minerals – 5109. Social welfare & nutrition counts a total expenditure of Rs 4508 crores. Irrigation & Flood Control counts an expenditure of Rs 2452 crores and others stands – 39,864 crores.
On Friday July 16, the Assam Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog presented Rs. 566-crore deficit state budget for 2021-2022 in the Assembly.
The first Budget of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, this ground plan presents some key solution to issues, that rised due to post-pandemic.