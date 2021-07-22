Assam Government To Form Quick Response Teams For Disaster Response

NET Web Desk

Assam is planning to establish QRTs (Quick Response Teams) to deal with various disasters in real-time. Such QRTs will be formed in the 11 most vulnerable flood-prone circles.

According to reports, ASDMA has identified 11 RCs (Revenue Circles) most vulnerable to flooding and regions in the state-Kalgachia and Baghbar in Barpeta, Chabua and Moran in Dibrugarh; Bihpuria and Narayanpur in Lakhimpur; Halem in Biswanath District; Bokakhat in Golagha, Demow in Sibsagar, Tezpur in Sonitpur and Majuli RC in Majuli district.

Specific guidelines have been issued to the DCs (Deputy Commissioners) of the 11 targeted districts to constitute these QRTs.

Each QRT team will comprise eight members (males and females) from the local population. ASDMA will provide training on rescue operations to the recruited personnel.

If it becomes successful in the designated 11 districts then such QRTs will be formed in the remaining districts of the State as well.