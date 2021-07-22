Assam: Ovarian Tumour Weighing 30 Kg Removed From a 16-Year-Old Girl

0
15

 

NET WEBDESK

A team of doctors at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Wednesday removed an ovarian tumour weighing 30 kg from a 16-year-old Assamese girl.

The girl was in a critical state before the operation.

A resident of Panitola Golaghat, the 16-year-old female was admitted to the hospital around a week back and was in a very critical condition. There were difficulties to intubate her as well.

AMCH senior doctor Karuna Das successfully resuscitated and intubated her after a challenging operation.

AMCH authority informed that the emergency operation was conducted after the girl complained of breathing problems in the morning where she was operated on with ventilator support.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments