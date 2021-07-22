Assam: Ovarian Tumour Weighing 30 Kg Removed From a 16-Year-Old Girl

NET WEBDESK

A team of doctors at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Wednesday removed an ovarian tumour weighing 30 kg from a 16-year-old Assamese girl.

The girl was in a critical state before the operation.

A resident of Panitola Golaghat, the 16-year-old female was admitted to the hospital around a week back and was in a very critical condition. There were difficulties to intubate her as well.

AMCH senior doctor Karuna Das successfully resuscitated and intubated her after a challenging operation.

AMCH authority informed that the emergency operation was conducted after the girl complained of breathing problems in the morning where she was operated on with ventilator support.