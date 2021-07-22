CAA, NRC Not Against Indian Muslims: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

NET Web Desk

In a visit to Guwahati on July 22, Wednesday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated that CAA and NRC are not against the Muslims belonging to India.

Mohan Bhagwat was in Guwahati on to release a book “Debate over NRC and CAA” written by Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta of Gauhati university.

The book release ceremony was held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra where the RSS chief made those remarks.

“We still respect the assurances for the security of minorities in India given under the Nehru-Liaquat Pact. However, a section is out to add communal colours to the NRC and the CAA for political mileage. We need to remain alert against any such design. We need to choose the right way for the well-being of our future generations” he said.

He also said “The NRC and the CAA are products of much thought. Those who support the NRC and the CAA have reasons behind them. Also, those who oppose these two documents have thought behind them. We need to opt for the right reasons”.

He also added that the facts and information in the book written by Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta are correct and hoped that this book will help people get clarity on the issues of NRC and the CAA.

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present during the book release.