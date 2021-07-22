Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of Integrated Multi-Purpose Infrastructure Development Corporation For Ladakh

NET WEBDESK

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 22 approved the establishment of an Integrated Development Corporation for the Union Territory, Ladakh sanctioning the post of MD as well.

The corporation will be the main construction agency for infrastructure development in Ladakh and work for the development of industry, tourism, transport, and marketing of local products and handicrafts.

The prime agenda of this corporation is to ensure the socio-economic development of the entire region and bring economic relief to the population by helping in the development of human resources.

An advisory committee constituted under section 85 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 recommended for the establishment of an Integrated Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on the lines of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited ( ANIIDCO) with an appropriate mandate to take up various developmental activities as per the specific needs of the Union Territory.