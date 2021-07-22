Days After Release Of Activist Erendro Manipur Police To Set Up Social Media Cells In All Districts

NET WEBDESK

Manipur Police Headquarters have issued an order to all district police chiefs to set up social media cells that can monitor and investigate the various online platforms for any “unlawful content” that could have “detrimental effects on law and order”.

The directive came after the detention of activist Leichombam Erendro and journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem from Manipur under the National Security Act (NSA) over remarks on Facebook after the death of state BJP chief Saikhom Tikendra Singh.

While Erendro has been released on bail following a Supreme Court order, Wangkhem is still in prison for the social media-related case.

All these social media-related cases have ostensibly prompted the Manipur Police department to set up social media cells for monitoring activities on various platforms.