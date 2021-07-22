Economic Survey Shows Income growth by 11.22% in Assam in 2019-20

NET Web Desk

As per the recently published Economic Survey, Assam: 2020-21, Assam’s income registered an 11.22 percent growth in 2019-20 against the preceding year, and the per capita income in that fiscal was Rs. 62.796.

The Economic Survey of the State was published by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics and Department of Transformation and Development (T&D)

Moreover, participating in the general discussion of the Budget for the year 2021-22, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed to have fulfilled 80% of promises made in the annual State budgets since 2016 by the BJP- led Government in Dispur.