Lira Lendo From Arunachal Shines At The NE Zonals Of ‘Know Your Country’ Competition

-Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

13-year-old Lira Lendo from Arunachal Pradesh will be representing North East Zone in the junior category at the Know Your Country national Competition organized by Gandhi Global Foundation (GGF). An 8th standard student of Little Rose School Naharlagun she ousted her fellow compatriots from the North-East zone to get selected for the nationals.

She will face other zonal winners from South, North, West, East, and Central in the finals.

This year the participants are of this annual competition are expected to expound in front a panel of judges about how they have adopted Gandhian thoughts in their lives and personal habits. Also, they will have to detail the changes they have made and will make in their lives to adopt UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In her winning PowerPoint presentation, she had told the judges that although she is not at the top of her Academics but like Mahatma Gandhi she never gives up and tries to be consistent in her attempts to pursue her goals. Elucidating on SDGs she told the judges that SDGs are multidimensional and interconnected and can be achieved through the collective efforts of all individuals. Considering Sikkim as a role model state for organic farming, she told that Arunachal is also on a similar roadway to be fully organic state. For herself, she will practice, promote and propagate Organic Farming.

Gandhi Global Foundation is a United Nations DGC accredited NGO founded to propagate the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela. It also strives to develop friendship at people’s level and develop people to people contact amongst different countries of the world. Today GGF is driving a Gandhian movement across the globe.