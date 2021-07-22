Manipur : Acute Drinking Water Shortage In Moirang

NET Web Desk

Localities under the Moirang Municipal Corporation (MMC) are facing the shortage of drinking water.

According to a team comprising of volunteers from Moirang Kendra Apunba Maira Paibi Ima Lup (MAMPIL) and Kege Moirang Kendra Apunba Lup (KEMKAL) inspected the Accelerated Urban Water Supply Scheme located at Molphei Tampak.

The scheme meant to supply pure drinking water to residents were functioning without any owner.

An overgrown yard, while water filtration tanks were unfit for use. However, the water supplied remained unfiltered, causing skin rashes among the residents.

During the lockdown, people had to purchase 1000 litre drinking water, at Rs. 350-400, something that proved difficult for the economically poorer sections of the people.

If immediate actions are not taken into account, people might face some severe crisis, with dreadful diseases, costing lives