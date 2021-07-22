Manipur : One Alleged Vehicle Lifter Dies In Mob-Lynching, 2 Sustained Injuries

NET Web Desk

Recently, a man suspected to be vehicle lifter was severely beaten to death by a mob in Thoubal district while two others suffered injuries.

Identified as Md Aboicha, the deceased was rushed to Thoubal District Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the two others who sustained injuries are – Md Ajmir, and Md Zamir, residents of Sangaiyumpham Nungphou.

According to cops, the incident that took place around 6 PM, commenced after the trio attempted to steal a Honda Activa parked at Khelakhong Mayai Leikai.

According to Sangai Express report, as soon as these trio noticed the owner of the car, they fled in a car that did not bear any registration number. In a rush, the car met with an incident in Leisangthem Khong, where the mob severely hit them.

A team of Thoubal police rushed to the site, for an immediate rescue of the suspected vehicle lifters. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Thoubal Police Station.