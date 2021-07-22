Meghalaya Congress Seeks State Government Intervention Against Assam Cattle Bill 2021

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Congress has asked the state government led by Conrad K. Sangma to bring law against the Assam’s Cattle Protection Bill, 2021.

“We should have our own law to protect the interest of most of our people, the right to have access to high-protein red meat in this case. We respect the religious sentiments of all political parties and of citizens across the nation, but this [beef] is a part of our life and we cannot let another State disrupt our food habit,” senior Congress MLA and former Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

A majority of people consume beef as their staple diet. For instance – in Nagaland, it is often cooked with akhuni, a kind of fermented soya bean.

Beef and pork, being cheaper meats, are in higher demand than chicken or mutton in the Northeast regions.

Many in the Christian-majority States of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland consume beef. Similarly, this bill will affect supplies of cattle to Christian-majority regions in a large extent.

On Monday July 12, the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 in the first day of the Budget Session in the Assam Assembly.

Approved by the state Cabinet, this Bill seeks to control the slaughter of cows and illegal transportation of cattle.

It bars the sale and purchase of beef or its products in areas inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non beef-eating communities or “within a radius of 5 km” of any temple or Vaishnavite monasteries.