Meghalaya : Health Department Team Cross Rivers, Navigates Difficult Terrain For Covid Awareness & Vaccination

NET Web Desk

Due to the unprecedented rise in Covid cases, Northeastern states especially the remote areas are now ravaging under the pandemic. But the COVID warriors and their commitment for the society and citizens stands above all obstacles, that comes their way.

Recently, a team of the health department in Meghalaya has also portrayed the collective effort to stand by people. The team waded across rivers to spread awareness and inoculating people.

This team trekked for almost 2 hours to reach the Langdongdai village for awareness programme and for vaccination. These rivers and difficult terrains could not stop these warriors to achieve the mission.

Meghalaya CM, Conrad Sangma also appreciated the health workers for the effort and commitment.

“Team from the health department. had to trek for two hours to reach Langdongdai village for awareness programme and for vaccination. Great to see their commitment.

@PMOIndia @mansukhmandviya” – tweeted by the CM.