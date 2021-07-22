Mizoram: Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana Reviews Covid-19 Measures In Aizawl

– Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Mizoram Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana chaired a meeting at Aizawl today to review lockdown measures imposed within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation Area. He also took stock of the mass testing being conducted in the last few days.

According to reports12 localities have been covered during the last three days of mass testing.

State Nodal Officer and Spokesperson on COVID-19 Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma confirmed that 10,002 samples were tested in the first two days out of which 366 (3.66%) people were tested positive for Covid-19.

He also stated that between July 15-22 the ICU at Zoram Medical College, which has a bed capacity of 34 has 44 Covid-19 patients and their attendants. The Covid Ward, which has a capacity of 273 has 305 Covid-19 patients, and their attendants. It is reported that some of the attendants are sleeping on the floor due to lack of beds for them.

The Minister at the meeting said that the installation work of Oxygen Plant 1000 LPM under PM Cares at Zoram Medical College by Central PWD is expected to finish before August 15, 2021.