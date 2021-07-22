Myanmar Doctors Arrested By Military Amid COVID-19 Upsurge

NET Web Desk

During the COVID-19 surge in the nation, with record deaths registered simultaneously, the military junta is now facing allegations against detaining doctors.

As the health system struggles to cope with a record wave of infections, this action by the military is mounting an immediate concern.

According to doctors and media reports, nine volunteer doctors, participating in the anti-junta campaign offering tele-medicine and other services have been detained by the military in Myanmar’s two largest cities – Yangon and Mandalay.

On February 1, the military in Myanmar took power through a coup. Since then, there have been an international outcry.

The army has been under pressure from Western countries and Myanmar’s neighbouring nations to release the detained.