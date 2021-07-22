Naga Students’ Federation Wants A Blanket Ban On Dept Recruitment Exams Unless Under NSSB

NET WEBDESK

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has reiterated its demand for a blanket ban on departmental exams for recruitment into various ‘Group C’ posts.

They want the recruitment process stalled until the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) starts functioning.

NSF has warned of a democratic agitation if their demand is not fulfilled.

It also demanded that all the existing vacancies for posts of ‘Group C’ which does not come within the purview of the Nagaland Public Service Commission should be requisitioned to the NSSB and all the departmental recruitment exams be scrapped once and for all.

Sources from NSF said that the agenda behind such a stance is to prevent backdoor appointments. According to them, various unethical practices are depriving the hardworking youths of the state to get a job fairly.