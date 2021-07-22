Nagaland Goes Oppositionless As An All-Party government Is Set To Form In The State

NET WEBDESK

In a major political shift, Nagaland is headed for an all-party government as Nagaland’s main opposition party, Naga People’s Front (NPF), which is the single largest party with 25 MLAs in the 60 member state assembly has offered to join the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to pursue an early settlement on the much talked and vexed Naga political issue between the Centre and Naga political groups.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and two independent MLAs, who comprise the PDA, are yet to make their position clear about the all-party government. But NDPP, the major PDA partner, has already welcomed the move.

The latest political development is being shaped after almost all parties in the state came together following the formation of the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue (CCoNPI) led by Rio (convener) on June 16.

A resolution was passed welcoming the NPF’s decision “calling for unity amongst the members of the 13th Nagaland legislative assembly”.

“The NPF legislature party unanimously endorses the concept of an opposition-less government with PDA in the larger interest of the Naga People,” the resolution stated.