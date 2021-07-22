Nagaland : NEC Cancels Kohima Orphanage Infrastructure Project, Advisor To CM Writes State Government To Intervene

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Adviser to the Nagaland CM & Secretary General Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has urged the CM Neiphiu Rio to intervene the decision of North Eastern Council (NEC) to cancel the ongoing infrastructure project of the Kohima Orphanage & Destitute Home.

Metha further asserted the orphanage, a home to about hundreds of children, who lives in a very challenging and underprivileged conditions.

The Advisor has also written a post on the same. He wrote, “Another matter that is creating distress & suffering for the innocent and underprivileged children. Policy decisions must be made keeping sensitivities in mind and understand humanitarian needs. Hope the competent authority will resolve this issue in the interest of humanity.”

In the letter written by Metha, the NEC had sanctioned and approved the project in 2017-18 under the nomenclature of “Infrastructure Development at Kohima Orphanage Home”, and thereby released the first installment towards the project.

The Nagaland government had also released the state’s share to ensure smooth implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, as per the reports of the concerned department, the progress of work was quite satisfying with completion of 30% of the approved project.

But, in May 2020, the NEC via an office memorandum had declared the project closed “as is where is as per the approval of the Competent Authority”. Metha further mentions, the memorandum states the state government should refund the fund with accrued interest.

Subsequently, the Social Welfare Department had written to the Planning Department to take up the matter with “the competent authority” to reconsider closure of the project.

Metha further asserts, the unfinished structure remains standing like a sore thumb in the heart of the orphanage, as an abandoned building. While, the management of the orphanage are unable to approach “the competent authority” and explained their predicament with tears, during the recent visit of Abu Metha.

He elaborates how this matter seemed to have been handled in a very sensitive manner with little regard for the welfare of the unfortunate orphans and underprivileged children. The project should be restored amd completed in the earliest time possible as the welfare and future of the orphans remains to be a collective responsibility.