NLFB Chief M Batha To Surrender In Guwahati

Net Web Desk

The Bodo rebel outfit National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) Chief M. Batha alias Bindo Mushahary will surrender before the Assam police today, July 22.

Along with him 60 candidates from his militant group and supposed to be part of the surrender.

As per the sources, Batha along with his group was in Arunachal Pradesh and a team of Assam police Special Branch officials has already left for the neighboring state to escort them to Guwahati today.

Batha has already been announced as most wanted by the National Investigation Agency ( NIA) and a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on him has been declared earlier.