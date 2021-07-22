NSCN Underground Operatives Surrender In Arunachal Pradesh

– Thuptan Sange Mento, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

On July 22, Thursday, two underground militants belonging to two different factions of NSCN surrendered before the administration of Longding.

Captain Hikai Wangsu of Longsom & Jamgang Patadam of Khasa were operating for NSCN (K2) and NSCN (K) respectively in the district of Longding. According to the reports, both of them surrendered voluntarily before Longding DC Bani Lego, stating they want to live a normal life.

Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego, welcomed both the individual, into the mainstream of society while advising them on the importance of having a normal life. DC also asked them to be careful with changing their mind towards the path of violence again.