Poet Politician: Nagaland MLA, Mmhonlumo Kikon To Release His Poetry Collection ‘Slingstones’

NET Web Desk

Nagaland MLA and BJP Spokesperson, Mmhonlumo Kikon is all set to release his third book of poems ‘Slingstones’, based on the historical and spiritual landscape of Naga Communities.

Kikon, an Aspen fellow is also the author of two poetry collections – The Penmi Poems (2018) and The Village Empire (2019).

Recently, Rupa Publications has announced its acquisition with the MLA’s book of poems, titled ‘Slingstones’.

Rupa Publications India is proud to announce the acquisition of BJP National Spokesperson @MmhonlumoKikon's book of poems, 'Slingstones', an exploration of the historical and spiritual landscape of Naga communities. pic.twitter.com/QqNwQ8NAS8 — Rupa Publications (@Rupa_Books) July 21, 2021

Kikon’s poems isolate and examine the unchanging nature of space and time, the past and the present, the here and now. He puts a penetrating look into the banalities of daily life, that shape and define the contours of identity, both within communities and exterior to it.

According to the Publication House, his poems identify the constructs of the modern world that seek replace the indigenous, thereby exploring the process of self-preservation, employed by tribes against the onslaught of material and ideational forces.

The collection of poems depicts the habit of culture to the distinct quandary that communities usually face. The struggle to come to terms with the evolving world to the rush to educate the so-called ‘savage’, and from abandoning the ruins of colonialism to taking a measured approach to change.

Such poems portray an intimate and brave review of lives, lived in the wide expanse of nature.

An Aspen Fellow, Kikon grew up in Kohima and has been writing for journals and newspapers sonce his college days. After pursuing Masters in English Literature from Delhi University, he took up development studies woth various organizations, and got actively associated with social service and community welfare. Besides, he is also an ardent footballer, who played for his college team and regularly promotes the state in his home state.

Rupa Publications is one of India’s largest book publishers and distributors, (formerly known as Rupa & Co.), it began the phenomenal journey, more than eighty years ago, from College Street, Kolkata, by publishing both fiction and non-fiction (ranging from biographies, history and philosophy to sports, self-help and business).

It has published works of R. Venkataraman, L.K. Advani, J.R.D. Tata, Maharani Gayatri Devi, Pranab Mukherjee, APJ Abdul Kalam, Pushpesh Pant, including biographies of Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Pullela Gopichand, Milkha Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya, among many others.