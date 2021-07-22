Sikkim : 3 Years Since SSTRB Interview, Recruitment For 173 GT Language Teachers Still On Hold

NET Web Desk

A total of 173 candidates are awaiting the interview results for Graduate (GT) Language Teacher posts in State government schools.

Conducted by Sikkim State Teachers Recruitment Board (SSTRB), these candidates sat for the interview.

The selection was open among 222 graduate, post-graduate and primary language teacher posts in State government schools in the year 2018.

According to Sikkim Express report, over thousand qualified candidates sat for the interview in Nepali, Bhutia, Lepcha and Limboo languages.

While addressing the media, these candidates urged the government for expeditious declaration of the interview results.

Meanwhile, apart from the 173 teachers, as many as 350 primary language teachers are also awaiting the recruitment. The candidates further asserted the state government to act on the following.