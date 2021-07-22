Sikkim Government Increases Monetary Incentives For Olympic Medallists

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim state government has increased the cash incentives for athletes, winning the medals in Tokyo Olympics 2020, by atleast Rs 50 lakhs.

Now, athletes winning gold medals will attain Rs. 2.5 crore, athletes winning silver will receive a total amount of Rs 1.5 crore, while bronze medallists will receive Rs 1 crore.

The decision was announced by state Sports minister, Kunga Nima Lepcha. He has also congratulated all the Indian contingents qualified for the Games.

This year, the Sikkimese archer – Tarundeep Rai is the only athlete from the state to get qualified for the games.

He is the second Olympian from the state after Jas Lal Pradhan.

Tarundeep, the archer from Sikkim has already represented the country at two Olympic Games – Athens 2004 and London 2012.

He has been felicitated by the government of India with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2005, and Padma Shri – India’s fourth-highest civilian honour in 2020.