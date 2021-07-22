Sikkim : State Government Provides Credit Facilities To Farmers

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 21, a co-ordination meeting was held at the conference hall of State Bank Of India, Gyalshing, West Sikkim, to provide credit facilities to farmers and strengthening the rural economy, by promoting rainbow rooster poultry farming, to enhance the egg production.

According to Sikkim Information & Public Relations (IPR) release, the beneficiary selection will commence from the Gram Panchayat Units (GPU) levels. Besides, progressive farmers must ensure proper effectiveness of the scheme.

Dr. N. M Cintury, Additional Director (Animal Husbandry & Livestock Fisheries, West) suggested insurance facilities for the beneficiaries in case of any loss caused by deaths of the poultry chicken.

He further requested concern departments, banks and implementing agencies to work in full coordination and cooperation for the effectiveness of the scheme.

Mr. Gopal Lama informed about the procedures of the loan related facilities. He further asserted the banks playing a crucial role for the implementation of the scheme, thereby suggesting to provide adequate support to the aspiring farmers of the region.

In addition to the following, he also informed about the proper channeling of bank facilities related to loans.

According to Doyen Enterprise, a model project has been already started with 40 families of farmers from each village administration center in which 120 farmers have formed a group.

It will manage the own market, enhancing poultry production in the district. It will ensure that poultry farming become more profitable and generate job opportunities for unemployed youths and economically weaker segment of the society especially women.

However, for monitoring the proper functioning of the scheme in the District, District Level Committee has also been formed on the same day.