Tokyo Olympics 2020 : Opening Ceremony Director Fired Over Holocaust Joke

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 22, the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee dismissed the Director of the opening ceremony, Kentaro Kobayashi, due to a Holocaust joke he cracked during a comedy show in 1998.

Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto, asserted that the director was fired for using the phrase “Let’s play Holocaust.”

“We found out that Mr. Kobayashi, in his own performance, has used a phrase ridiculing a historical tragedy. We deeply apologize for causing such a development the day before the opening ceremony and for causing troubles and concerns to many involved parties as well as the people in Tokyo and the rest of the country.” – asserted by Hashimoto.

Tokyo has been binded with scandals since 2013 when it was being awarded with the games. Brides to influence the vote to forcing resignation officials, such issues have always seemed like a non-ending saga for the games. Mr. Kobayashi is the third senior member of the creative team for Olympic ceremonies to leave amid controversy.

This year, Olympics has banned the entry to spectators in the stadiums.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital, Tokyo between July 23 and August 8.

The Paralympic Games will be scheduled from August 24 and September 5.