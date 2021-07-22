Tripura CM Returns After Eight Days From Delhi, To Attend NEC Meeting On July 22nd

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb arrived in Agartala on Wednesday, July 21, after an eight-day-long visit to New Delhi.

According to the officials, Chief Minister Deb will chair a cabinet meeting on Thursday. Later, Deb will leave for Shillong on Friday, July 23 to attend a meeting a North East Council meet.

The NEC meeting will be attended by all the chief ministers of northeastern states and its senior-most officials.

In the meeting, a discussion will take place on the current situation in the northeast especially in the context of the status of COVID in the region which is showing no sign of abating compared to the rest of the country.

During his Delhi visit, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb met with 13 union cabinet ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi & the Union Finance minister. He also met BJP National President JP Nadda to discuss various organizational issues of the party.