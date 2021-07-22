Tripura: TMC Cadres Arrested For Violating Covid-19 Protocols

NET Web Desk

Tripura police on Wednesday, arrested more than 80 Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists and leaders, including Asish Lal Sinha, the party’s Tripura unit president from Unakoti district of Tripura as they assembled violating the COVID-19 protocols issued by the government the rising cases.

21 TMC workers were arrested and put in a temporary jail for violating the COVID restrictions and making an unlawful gathering, Parth Munda, the officer-in-charge of the Kailashahar police station informed.

On the contrary, Sinha, the party president claimed that 82 activists and leaders were arrested despite them maintaining COVID restrictions.

Reacting to the arrest of TMC workers West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “The BJP wants a dictatorship. They don’t allow others to organise their programmes”.