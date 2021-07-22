ULFA(I) Declines Raising Money, Says Organisation Following Ceasefire Rules

NET Web Desk

In a statement to the media, ULFA(I) has accused a section of alleged nefarious individuals for raising money in the name of the banned organisation. It has reiterated that as part of the ceasefire, the organisation is still refraining from violent activities and allied activities.

ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua has claimed that efforts are being made to tarnish ULFA(I)’s image in society.

He also added that the United Liberation Forces Assam declared a ceasefire from May 15 as a goodwill measure in peace talks soon after the BJP government led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma came to power in the state.

Thus, as part of this move, the organisation has refrained from its violent agenda and raising money from the people.

ULFA(I) Chief, Paresh Barua over a telephonic interview with a media house from Assam also claimed the involvement of unscrupulous police officers and businessmen in such activities. Additionally, the banned organisation has also sent out a statement threatening to punish those who are involved in the said activities.