Arunachal Pradesh: EKSWCO Addresses Media On Seppa-Chayang Tajo Road

The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) addressed the media at its press club on Thursday, July 23, about the state of the Seppa-Chayang Tajo Road project.

The organization has been observing the development of the Seppa-Chayang Tajo road since it was started back in 2008, which is still under progress. The organization has alleged misuse of funds in its construction.

The organization has sought CMs intervention in the matter and “accordingly, a three-member committee was set up and a three-point resolution was passed, which was submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 10 February. In response to the resolution, the CM assured to look into the matter and take necessary action against those found at fault, and assured to speed up the construction work,” said, EKSWCO vice chairman-cum-liaison chairman Chaong Yangda

Chief Minister Pema Khandu appreciated the organization’s appeal to the state government and assured to take the case seriously and to take the construction of the road to its utmost.

“The people of the district are frustrated with the bad road condition, and will not be able to tolerate it any further, and will respond democratically. Said Yangda.