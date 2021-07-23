Arunachal Pradesh Govt Signs MoU With IIM-Shillong, LBSNAA Mussoorie To Be Next

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has signed an MoU with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, IIM Shillong for collaborating as a knowledge partner for capacity building of State Government officers and to set up a satellite center of IIM-S in the State on July 23, Friday.
The MoU was signed between Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Prof D. P Goyal, Director IIM Shillong in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
CM Khandu termed the day historic saying ‘Capacity building is the most important aspect of governance and IIM Shillong is the best in the region in the context’.
The Chief Minister is optimistic that the collaboration would pave way for creating a rich human resource that will augment the state’s development journey.
He also hinted at having a similar collaboration with LBSNAA Mussoorie, which will first of its kind for any state in the country. He invited the IIM Shillong team to visit Arunachal Pradesh in August to explore and research potential areas for policy intervention.
This association will make IIM Shillong a new think tank for the State government and will provide inputs in sectors like tourism, health, etc.
Among others, DGP Arunachal Pradesh R P Upadhaya and faculty from IIM Shillong were present on the occasion. Board Member, IIM -S Atul Kulkarni, Commissioner Planning and Secretary Planning Government of Arunachal Pradesh joined virtually.