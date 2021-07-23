Arunachal Pradesh Mourns Demise Of Tasaso Yun

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

State mourns the loss of Tasaso Yun, who was one of the founding members of BJP in the state. He passed away yesterday, July 22 in Sanjeevani hospital at Dibrugarh. He was also closely associated with the indigenous faith movement and numerous other social work in the community.

CM Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, and others joined in to express their grief over his demise.

CM Pema Khandu tweeted, “ My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Shri Tasaso Yun Ji who passed away today. A well-known and respected figure, Shri Tasaso Ji was the senior-most leader of Arunachal BJP. I pray for his soul to attain moksha.”

In a separate condolence message Chowna Mein said, “ In his demise, we have lost a senior leader, active social worker and social reformer, who has immensely contributed for the development of our area and Mishmi society in particular. His passing away has created a vacuum in society and it’s a great loss for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.”

State BJP president Biyuram Waghe and the Arunachal Vikas Parishad also expressed their condolences for the departed soul.