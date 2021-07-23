Chinese Prez First Visit To Nyingchi, Tibetan Border Town Adjacent To Arunachal

NET Web Desk

Chinese President Xi, after initiating strategic international diplomacy with its neighbours, has now made an official rather a rare visit to Nyingchi town, a Tibetan-border area adjacent to Arunachal Pradesh.

According to PTI report, Xi landed at the Nyingchi Mainling Airport on Wednesday.

With his arrival, locals of the town warmly welcomed along with officials from various ethnic groups, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

He visited Nyang River Bridge, for a stringent inspection to the basin of the Brahmaputra river, which is called Yarlung Zangbo in the Tibetan language, for ecological preservation.

Nyingchi, a prefecture-level city in Tibet is adjacent to the Arunachal Pradesh border, an Indian Northeastern state that China strategically claims as part of South Tibet.

Not only Arunachal Pradesh, but it’s eyes are strategically fixed into two more areas of India – Ladakh and Sikkim. While, now Sikkim has also started to increase its activities across Uttarakhand.

PTI report informs, the Indo-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC).