Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 26 Lakhs Seized In Mizoram

Assam Rifles With The Seized Cigarettes

  • Ezrela Daldia Fanai

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 20 Cases of foreign-origin cigarettes at Chhungte village of Mizoram on July 22, 2021.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs department, Champhai based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the seized foreign-origin cigarettes, Rs.26,00,000/- .

The recovered items were handed over to Customs Preventive Force Champhai and two individuals were also detained.

