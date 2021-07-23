Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 26 Lakhs Seized In Mizoram

NortheastMizoramForeign Cigarettes Worth Rs 26 Lakhs Seized In Mizoram July 23, 202103Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Assam Rifles With The Seized CigarettesEzrela Daldia FanaiThe Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 20 Cases of foreign-origin cigarettes at Chhungte village of Mizoram on July 22, 2021.The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs department, Champhai based on specific information.The approximate cost of the seized foreign-origin cigarettes, Rs.26,00,000/- .The recovered items were handed over to Customs Preventive Force Champhai and two individuals were also detained.