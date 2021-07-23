Google Launches Anime Themed Miniature Video Game On Its Home Page

NET WEBDESK

With the official opening of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 23, Google has launched a series of Olympic- themed interactive mini doodle games based on the events held in Tokyo in the next two weeks

The new Doodle game called Doodle Champion Island will allow players to participate in all levels of competition, including skating, rugby, rock climbing, and others.

The game is featured on the home page of the search engine. The users will be playing as Lucky, the calico ninja cat, and can join either the teams of blue, red, yellow, or green.

It’s not the first time Google has done something like this. Over the years the company has released a variety of games, including “Pac-Man,” and the classic cell phone game “Snake” to name a few.