India’s Tryst With ‘Airwaves’: July 23, National Broadcasting Day

Every year on July 23rd is celebrated as National Broadcasting Day all over the country.

The Indian Broadcasting Company ( IBC ) started radio broadcasts in the country from the Bombay Station on this day in the year 1927.

However it was under the initiative of the Radio Club of Bombay, radio broadcasting services were started in India during the British rule in 1923.

The British government in 1930 started the Indian State Broadcasting Service (ISBS). The government took hold of the broadcasting facilities on an experimental basis for 2 years on the 1st of April in 1930. The IBC was a private organization and was granted permission by the British government to function two radio stations in Kolkata (then Calcutta) and Mumbai (then Bombay).

It was permanently renamed as the Indian State Broadcasting Service (ISBS) in May 1932 and then its name changed to All India Radio (AIR) on June 8, 1936, and became All India Radio in 1957.

Since then, it has gained huge popularity in the whole country and has brought drastic changes to the medium of communication in the country.

It is to be noted that the All India Radio or Akashvani is the largest radio network in the world. It is also the largest broadcasting organisation in the world in terms of the number of languages broadcast and the spectrum of socio-economic and cultural diversity it serves.

It broadcasts a vivid number of programmes throughout the country and reaches about 92% of the country’s area.