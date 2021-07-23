Ireland Records Two Tropical Nights In A Row

NET Web Desk

The July heatwave has continued to wreck havoc amid the citizens widely acting as a catastrophe to many.

Due to heatwave, this is the first time a tropical night has been recorded in Ireland for 2 nights in a row. According to BBC report, such a climate is rare for Ireland and has only been recorded six times before with records going back to 80 years.

Another tropical night at Valentia Observatory, Kerry, as temperatures overnight didn't fall below 20.2°C. 🌡️ 🥵 This is the first time a #TropicalNight has been recorded in Ireland for 2 nights in a row. 📈 pic.twitter.com/rCRGzQkx2I — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 23, 2021

Northern Ireland has never recorded a tropical night in its hundred years of existence but one was recorded 153 years ago in Armagh.

To point out, a tropical night is when temperatures fall no lower than 20C. Climate experts believe the heat dome would have been virtually impossible without human-caused climate change.

Extreme heat and drought in several corners of the world has proved fatal for individuals and creatures too. Such extreme events become more common as the world heats up due to global warming.