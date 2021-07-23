Manipur HC Orders Interim Release Of Journalist Kishorchandra By 5 PM Today

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 23, the Manipur High Court has ordered an interim release of journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha, detained under the National Security Act (NSA) for a FB post, concerning to cow dung.

According to Livelaw report, a bench comprising of Chief Justice P V Sanjay Kumar and Justice Kh. Nobin Singh has ordered the release of activist-journalist Kishorchandra by 5 PM today.

This decision was taken after Kishorchandra’s wife has written to the Manipur Government, urging for an expeditious release of her husband, the Manipur-based journalist, and revoke the NSA slapped against him.

Advocate Chongtham Victor has asserted that release order has already been passed. While, the issue of compensation for unlawful detention will be adjudicated by the High Court on August 24.

The petition filed by Ms Ranjita, the wife of Kishorchandra urged the authorities to release her husband as both Manipur activist Leichombam Erendro, and Kishorchandra were detained under NSA. Erendro was released on Monday July 19, and the National Security Act (NSA) was also taken off.