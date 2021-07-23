Manipur : NIA Files Chargesheet Against Two UNLF Militants For Attacking Security Forces At Raj Bhavan Gate

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 22, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted chargesheet against two United National Liberation Front (UNLF) rebels in an alleged attack on cops.

Filed at a special NIA Court in Imphal, Manipur, the chargesheet mentions about two alleged militants.

Identified as Lisham Ibosana Meitei and Konsam Manithoi Singh, the two apprehended has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substance Act.

The case, registered in January in Imphal West, relates to lobbing a hand grenade by unknown persons at security forces at Raj Bhavan Gate in Imphal.

According to PTI report, these militants were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to execute terrorist acts.

They aimed to terrorise the general population and to wage a war against India.