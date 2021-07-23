Manipur : Six Student Organizations Against Reappointment Of VC

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 22, six student organizations have submitted their disagreement concerning to the reappointment of former Vice Chancellor (VC) of Manipur Technical University (MTU), L Tombi Singh.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC) notification, L. Tombi Singh will once again be appointed as the temporary Vice Chancellor to the Governor.

The student organizations – AIMS, AMSU, DESAM, KSA, MSF and SUK claimed that Prof L Tombi Singh was appointed as the first VC of MTU without carrying any recommendation by the State Government. This is considered to be a violation of the MTU Act, 2019.

This position is currently looked upon by the Commissioner of Higher and Technical Education.