Meghalaya: 4 Out Of 5 Weighbridges In NH 6 Illegal: Union Transport Min Gadkari

NET Web Desk

The illegal tax collection in the National Highway – 6 has come under the scanner of the center. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed MP Vincent Pala that 4 out of the total 5 weighbridges have not been granted permission and are illegal as per the center’s view.

In a reply to a question by the Meghalaya MP from congress Vincent Pala, Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha about the illegal weighbridges of Meghalaya which are collecting a large sum in the name of tax.

Nitin Gadkari also said that only the weighbridge cum check-post at Umtyra has the necessary permission to operate.

Union Minister Gadkari’s admission of illegal taxation in Meghalaya has brought the role of the State Transport department headed by Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar into question.