Mizoram: Mass Testing Conducted At Baktawng As Covid Grips World’s Largest Family

-Ezrela Daldia Fanai

State Nodal Officer, IDSP, and State Spokesperson for COVID-19 Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma along with State Epidemiologist Lalfakzuala Pautu and Thingsulthliah CHC and State IDSP conducted mass testing for Covid-19 at ‘Chhuanthar Run’, the residence of Ziona Chana, which is believed to be the largest family of the world at Baktawng.

The head of the family, Ziona Chana died on June 13, 2021, leaving behind 38 wives 89 children, and 36 grandchildren.

Ziona was the head of the religious sect Chana Pawl that practiced polygamy.

Of the 2224 people residing at the ‘Chhuanthar Run’ 1255 people were tested till 5 PM. Of the 80 people tested positive for Covid-19 with a positivity rate of nearly 8 %.

The decision of Mass testing was taken after it was found that during the last 7 days 163 from the area tested positive for Covid-19.

Later 3, 16, and 24 were found positive for Covid-19 on 15, 16 and 17 July respectively.

The situation turned grim in Baktawng when 121 people tested positive for Covid 19 between 18-22 July.