Myanmar : Detainees Protest Against Military Coup With Songs

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 23, the detainers locked behind bars held a protest, chanting popular slogans, to raise voice against the military junta.

According to Associated Press report, the prisoners were demanding the release of all those held on political charges, thereby easing the prison regulations and providing medical treatment for those who have fallen sick amid upsurge in cases of the COVID-19.

Myanmar military is badly straining the country’s medical infrastructure, and also leading to a shrink in the numbers of healthcare workers, as most of them are been held by the forces.

The nation’s overcrowded prisons are now becoming more susceptible to the high transmission of the deadly virus.

Even, a member of the executive committee of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, Nyan Win, died after becoming infected with COVID-19 inside Insein Prison.

On February 1, the military in Myanmar took power through a coup. Since then, there have been an international outcry.

The army has been under pressure from Western countries and Myanmar’s neighbouring nations to release the detained.